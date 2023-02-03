Zelenskyy calls for fast track to EU as Russia plans offensive

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged deeper integration into the European Union as he tries to rally his country to face an anticipated military offensive from Russia.

Zelenskyy and his government held two days of talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and her commissioners, who traveled to Kyiv to deliver a strong signal that Europe will stand up for Ukraine, but made no promises on the next steps for the country’s efforts to join the EU.

“Our integration is irreversible and has full support of the Europeans,” Zelenskyy said at a joint news conference with European Council President Charles Michel and von der Leyen “We showed progress in fulfilling the European Commission recommendations. We started preparations for negotiations” on accession.