Alicebeth Boeken

Alicebeth June Boeken, 86, of South Hutchinson, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022, at Hospice House in Hutchinson. She was born June 14, 1935, in Marshall, Okla., the daughter of Russell B. and Viva (Franklin) Grimes.
She was united in marriage to Dr. Floyd Arthur Boeken on March 2, 1991 in Iola. He preceded her in death on July 3, 2009.
Alicebeth was a member of First Baptist Church of Iola and Haven Baptist Church. She volunteered in the Awanna program in both Iola and Haven.
Alicebeth is survived by daughter, Deborah (Mark) Smith of Haven; son, Dennis Clark of Clearwater; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Sue Klein of Enid, Okla.; and brother, Harlan Grimes of Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and eight siblings.
Cremation is planned. Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice House of Reno County or Mennonite Friendship Communities in care of Ott Funeral Home, P.O. Box 217, Haven, KS 67543.
Advertisement