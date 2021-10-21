John Harvey Boeken, Sr., 57, Iola, died Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Freeman West Hospital, Joplin. John was born July 30, 1964, in Iola, to James I. Boeken Sr. and Corrine (McCullough) Boeken.
John was preceded in death by his father, James I. Boeken Sr.
John is survived by his mother, Corrine Boeken, Iola; children, Annie Velasquez (Ramon), Fountain, Fla., John Harvey Boeken, Jr. (Meka), Fort Gibson, Okla., Nicholas Boeken (Mia), Fort Gibson, Okla., Shawna Johnson (Wayne), Topeka, and Megan Boland, Topeka. A visitation is from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U. S. 54, Iola, followed by a funeral service at 10.
Memorials are suggested to the John Boeken Memorial Fund, and may be left with the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement