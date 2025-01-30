 | Thu, Jan 30, 2025
James Boeken Jr.

Nov. 23, 1961 - Dec. 31, 2024

January 30, 2025 - 1:19 PM

James Ira Boeken Jr., 63, of Iola, passed away on Dec. 31, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born Nov. 23, 1961, in Iola, he was preceded in death by his father, Jim Sr., his brother; John, and his nephew, Terry Jr.

Jim was a devoted father and grandfather, known for his warmth, humor, and unwavering support.

Jim is survived by his wife, Kellie; and his children, Joe Boeken and family; Matt and Mandy Boeken and family; Daniel Boeken and Gabby Hawkins and family; David and Kirstin Boeken and family; Michael and Kim Boeken and family; stepchildren, Mercedes Williams and family; Levi and Rachael Taylor and family; mother; Corrine Boeken, sister; Julie Kukacka and son Brandon, brother; Terry Sr. and Arlene Boeken and family, and a host of extended family who will mourn his loss, but will keep his spirit alive in their hearts forever.

A celebration of Jim’s life will take place later as his family is spread all over the country right now.

