Amanda King

Amanda Louise King, 47, Humboldt, died Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at the Kansas City Hospice House, Kansas City, Mo.
Amanda was born Dec. 9, 1975, in Wichita, to David Spearman and Karen (Bonham) Spearman.
She was united in marriage to Michael King on Oct. 12, 1996, in Fredonia.
She was preceded in death by her father, David Spearman.
Amanda is survived by her husband of 26 years, Michael; daughter, Kireston Thomas and husband Anthony; two sons, Travis King and Summer Marie Leandry and Taner King; four grandchildren; her mother, Karen (John) Link; and many other relatives.
Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Faith Assembly of God Church, Humboldt. Amanda’s family will greet friends from 2 to 3 o’clock, prior to the service.
Arrangements are under the direction of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Iola. Services will be livestreamed through the church’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/faithhumboldt.
Memorial contributions may be made to Stella’s Wish and may be left in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement