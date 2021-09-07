Arza Hammond

Arza A. Hammond, 42, Salina, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 at his home. He was born May 31, 1979, in Burlington to Steve and Leticia (Garcia) Hammond.
Arza was a graduate of LeRoy High School. He enlisted in the United States Army for close to 11 years and retired as a highly decorated veteran. He and Anna Goble were married on May 8, 2009. Arza loved to coach and did so for the Salina Spikes Baseball Club and the YMCA youth football. He worked for Sunflower Pool and Patio for many years and he was the construction site manager at the time of his death.
Survivors are his wife, Anna; sons, Aidan and Easton; parents, Steve and Letty Hammond of Le Roy; father and mother-in-law, Randy and Janet Goble of Salina; siblings, Joe Hammond and wife Janet of Bel Aire, Patty (Hammond) and Kevin McGuffin of Iola; Gene and wife Jacqueline Hammond of Tampa, Fla., and Jesse Hammond and fiancé Heather of Wichita, as well as numerous other family members and friends.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Emmanuel Foresquare Church, Salina. Burial with military honors will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hammond Boys’ Education Fund and may be left in care of Wilson Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 166, Minneapolis, KS 67467.