Barbara Perry

Barbara Jean Perry, age 88, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Windsor Place in Iola.
Barbara was born Sept. 12, 1932, to Mitchell Milford and Getty Charlottie (Gragg) Bunker near Milford, Mo. Barbara married Herschel H. Perry on June 5, 1954, in Gas.
Barbara worked for the Allen County District Court for many years before helping her husband manage their restaurant in Iola, Perry’s Restaurant.
Barbara is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Herschel Perry; and her parents, Mitchell and Getty Bunker.
Barbara is survived by her nephew, Steve Kendall and wife, Jan, of Topeka.
A service to honor the life of Barbara will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola. Visitation will take place from 9:30 to 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery in Iola.
Memorials in honor of Barbara are suggested to Wesley United Methodist Church or A.C.A.R.F. of LaHarpe, and may be left with the funeral home or mailed to 1883 U.S. Highway 54, Iola, Kansas, 66749.
