Bernard M. (Bernie) Blevins, age 79, died Oct. 3, 2022, at KU Med Center in Kansas City, Kan.
Bernie grew up in Toronto and graduated from Yates Center High School in the Class of 1962. He was a very hard-working young man, and on his own at the age of 14. He would help local farmers with odd jobs before and after school. He attended Allen County Junior College on a track scholarship, and after that, Fort Hays State University on a football and track scholarship where he majored in physical education.
Bernie excelled in football and track, earning many awards, and setting many records over the years.
After college and refusing an invitation to try out for the Los Angeles Rams, Bernie headed out west with a few football buddies. They eventually found themselves in the Orange County, Calif., area, having too much fun and working odd jobs. He eventually found more stable employment at AMF Voit Sporting Goods, but in 1974, he landed his favorite job at On-line Seafood. He proudly delivered quality, fresh seafood to upscale restaurants including Captain Jack’s in Sunset Beach. Bernie was able to dine at Captain Jack’s frequently during his retirement, delighted to always be greeted with a “Welcome Back, Mr. Blevins.”
Bernie returned to Yates Center in 1984, when his beloved mother Edna’s declining health became his priority. Bernie’s life and career quickly switched gears from seafood to the oilfield, where he found himself starting businesses hauling and supplying oilfield pipe. He worked in the oil and gas business most of his working adult life and was most proud of his partnership with Jim Vernon in BVD, Inc., which began during a snowstorm in the winter of 1986, almost 40 years ago.
Bernie is preceded in death by his mother, Edna Blevins; sisters Gayla and Mary Blevins, and brother, Robert Blevins. He was a great friend to so many and supported numerous charitable organizations in the local area and beyond. Bernie was a true lover of life, luxury vehicles, good food, dogs, kids, and just having a good time wherever he ended up. He will truly be missed by many people who considered him family and were honored to be called his friend.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Campbell Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Campbell Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to: YC Recreation Commission or American Diabetes Association and may be sent in care of Campbell Funeral Home, P.O. Box 188, Yates Center, KS 66783.
