Betty Owens

Betty Suzann Owens, 74, Iola, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Yates Center Health & Rehab.
Betty was born June 22, 1948, in Iola, to Charles H. Wiedemann and Geraldine I. (Osborn) Wiedemann. She worked as a paraprofessional for USD 257.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the LaHarpe Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF) and may be left with the funeral home.
Condolence may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
