Bonnie Ladd

Bonnie June Bradford Ladd, formerly of Humboldt, Kansas, passed away on May 5, 2025, in Lenexa, Kansas, at Silvercrest at College View Senior Living Community.
Bonnie was born June 1, 1929, on the family farm near Altoona, Kansas, to Walter and Marie Wiltse Bradford. She attended country school before moving to Chanute to live with her grandmother and attend Chanute High School, graduating in 1947.
Bonnie started working her senior year of high school at the Oilfield Research Laboratories in Chanute. She continued to work at Oilfield for over 47 years, retiring on her 65th birthday.
At the rollerskating rink, Bonnie met the love of her life and she and Floyd Leo Ladd of rural Humboldt were married on Nov. 11, 1951, at the Methodist Church in Chanute. Floyd and Bonnie lived on the Ladd family farm southwest of Humboldt for 57 years before moving to Humboldt in 2008.
Bonnie was a devoted farm wife and loving mother who ensured everyone felt welcome. She enjoyed supporting Floyd and her sons and their families, attending many county and state fairs, music and sporting events, and family gatherings. She was a member of Kansas State Family and Consumer Education Units for over 60 years in Allen County.
Bonnie also enjoyed being a part of the “Old Hens” women’s group for many years. She was a long-time active member of the Chanute First United Methodist Church, and even after moving from the area she looked forward to the regular communications from members. Throughout her life Bonnie enjoyed travels to Michigan, Hawaii, Europe, Texas, and surrounding states.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband Floyd in 2017; her parents; and siblings and their spouses, Virginia (Carl) Stone, Lois (Lynn) Erickson, Berniece (Mark) Johnson, and Lee Bradford. Floyd’s parents, siblings and spouses also preceded her in death.
Survivors include sons, Alan (Christy) Ladd of Atlantic, Iowa, and Bruce (Nina) Ladd of Shawnee, Kansas; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Brian (Jillian) Ladd, Hannah, Henry and Ruth of Overland Park, Kansas, Eric (Jill) Ladd, Kinley, and Brooke of Topeka, Kansas, and Drew (Kate) Ladd, Landon, Annie, and Caroline of Overland Park, Kansas, Candace (Larry Wantroba) Ladd, Kansas City, Missouri, Anna (John Michael LaSalle) Ladd and Mara of Washington, D.C., and Grace Ladd, Washington, D.C. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Carol Bradford and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., July 7, at First United Methodist Church in Chanute, Kansas, with fellowship and lunch following.
Interment was conducted earlier at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Humboldt.
Online condolences may be left at www.countrysidefh.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to the Kansas 4-H Foundation, Chanute First United Methodist Church or Humboldt Food Pantry. Memorials may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland Avenue, Chanute.
