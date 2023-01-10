Bonnie Vincent

Bonnie L. Vincent, 81, Colony, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Yates Center Health and Rehab.
Bonnie Lea Henegar was born, Oct. 31, 1941, in Westphalia, to Ted and Lula (Centlivre) Henegar. She married Gene Vincent on March 6, 1960, in LaHarpe.
Her husband of 62 years survives, as do a son, Rick (Lesley) Vincent, Catoosa, Okla.; daughter, Lynn (Paul) Huffman, Weatherford, Texas; five grandchildren and two sisters.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Chapel, Garnett. Burial will follow in the Colony Cemetery.
Bonnie’s family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Colony Volunteer Fire Department. Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
