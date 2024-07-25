Brad Cescon

David Bradley Cescon, age 56, died in Iola on Sunday, July 21, 2024. He was born in Iola on Jan. 17, 1968, to Dave and Carol (Smith) Cescon. He attended school at Iola High School and graduated in 1986.
Brad loved to fish and hunt and enjoyed the outdoors. He had a beloved dog, Sydney.
Brad was married to Jennifer Porter and had two children, Cole and Carley. They later divorced. He is survived by his parents, Dave and Carol; sister, Tammy (David) Hale; several uncles and aunts; cousins; and nieces and nephews.
Cremation has been requested with no services planned. Instead of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ACARF.