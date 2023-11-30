Brenda Herrington

Brenda Darlene Herrington, age 73, of Humboldt, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, at Arrowood Lane Assisted Living, in Humboldt. Brenda was born March 2, 1950, in Butler, Mo., to Herbert Dotson and Betty (Parker) Divonne.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, David Lee Dotson.
Brenda is survived by her children, David Andrew McTheeney, Herbert Edward McTheeney, Tonya Mae Kilgore and husband, Brenda Jean McTheeney, and Lisa May McTheeney; grandchildren, Kimberly May McBoon, Kyrain Lee Logan, and Karson Alexander McTheeney; brother, Eddie (Brenda) Dotson; sisters, Linda (Lee) Schulte, and Beverly Cosbey; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, Dec. 4, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. A private family inurnment will be at a later date in the Garnett Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Wings of Warriors, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
