 | Thu, Nov 30, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Brenda Herrington

Obituaries

November 30, 2023 - 2:17 PM

Brenda Darlene Herrington, age 73, of Humboldt, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, at Arrowood Lane Assisted Living, in Humboldt. Brenda was born March 2, 1950, in Butler, Mo., to Herbert Dotson and Betty (Parker) Divonne.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, David Lee Dotson.
Brenda is survived by her children, David Andrew McTheeney, Herbert Edward McTheeney, Tonya Mae Kilgore and husband, Brenda Jean McTheeney, and Lisa May McTheeney; grandchildren, Kimberly May McBoon, Kyrain Lee Logan, and Karson Alexander McTheeney; brother, Eddie (Brenda) Dotson; sisters, Linda (Lee) Schulte, and Beverly Cosbey; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, Dec. 4, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. A private family inurnment will be at a later date in the Garnett Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Wings of Warriors, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.

Related
July 27, 2020
August 2, 2019
November 13, 2015
February 16, 2013
Most Popular