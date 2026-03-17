Carol Chrisenberry

Carol Ann Chrisenberry was born July 26, 1937 to John Edgar Chrisenberry and Sylvia Irene (Kirk) Chrisenberry in Blackwell, Okla.
She died Monday, March 2, 2026.
Carol graduated from Blackwell High School in 1955 and from the University of Oklahoma with a bachelor’s degree in Vocal Performance in 1960 and a master’s degree in Vocal Performance in1963. She was a member of Pi Kappa Lambda honorary music fraternity where she studied voice at the Covent Gardens Opera in England. Carol sang at both OU graduations in Owen Stadium and had the honor of sitting next to the legendary OU Head Football Coach, Bud Wilkinson on the platform.
Carol spent the summer of 1958 and 1959 singing at the Star Light Theatre in Kansas City with many stars of the day. From 1963 to 1968 Carol lived in New York City where she sang with the New York Choral Society in a memorial to President John F. Kennedy. She opened the Music Hall at The Lincoln Center in New York City with Ethel Merman in the revival of “Annie Get Your Gun” and at the Broadway Theater before going on tour to major cities including Toronto, Canada. The cast appeared on the Ed Sullivan Show and made the special of “Annie” for ABC. At the closing night dinner party Carol got to meet Irving Berlin and Richard Rogers.
In 1968, Carol returned to Blackwell where she married Maurice Meade, having one son, Wiley Maurice Meade. The marriage ended in divorce. Carol then returned to college where she received her bachelor’s in music education from Central State University in Edmond, Okla., and a certificate in Orff Music Education from Pittsburg State University.
She taught professionally in Caldwell, Columbus and Iola, Kansas, for 24 years with many gifted students. She taught at Lincoln, LaHarpe and Gas Elementary Schools in Iola and performed in many musicals with the Iola Community Theatre at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center.
After retiring, she remained in Iola where she felt the most at home.
During this time Carol continued to teach private music lessons to students in the Iola area.
Carol was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church where she was a cantor, choir director and accompanist. A loyal supporter of Allen County Animal Rescue Facility, she had many treasured cats and dogs through the years. Carol was a member of the Kansas Teachers Association, Kansas Orff Chapter, AFTRA and Actor’s Equity. Carol was preceded in death by her infant brother Max LeRoy, her parents, and brother Don Chrisenberry of Liberal.
Carol is survived by her brother Arthur Chrisenberry, formerly of Berkley, Calif., now of Garnett; and son Wiley and Ellen (Beard) Meade of Liberty, Mo. Wiley and Ellen are both teachers at Liberty High School where Wiley serves in the football and track programs. Carol has five nieces and nephews: Ron and Terrie Chrisenberry of Wichita, Donna and Beaugh Findley of Houston, Texas, Connie and Dave Hale of Liberal, Jack and Susan Chrisenberry of Fort Myers, Fla., and Teena and Robert Tutt of Tomball, Texas.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 11, at the Blackwell Cemetery in Blackwell, Okla. In place of flowers, please donate to a local animal shelter in Carol’s name.
Advertisement
Advertisement