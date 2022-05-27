Charles McVey

Charles Harley McVey, Jr., age 91, passed away Thursday, May 25, 2022, at Allen County Regional Hospital in Iola.
Charles was born on April 3, 2022, to Charles Harley and Grace May (Bartlett) McVey who farmed west of Moran. He attended LaHarpe and Moran schools, graduating with the Moran Class of 1948. He married Phyllis Ann Ervin in 1949 just west of Moran. They have experienced many things in life together over 73 years of marriage.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Grace McVey; son, Chris McVey; brother, Kenneth McVey; sisters, Iona Geer and Margie Sponseller; and one grandchild.
Charles is survived by his wife, Phyllis Ann McVey; children, Phillip E. McVey and Linda Sue Bonham; three grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous other family members and friends.
Cremation has taken place. A graveside service to honor Charles will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022, at Moran Cemetery in Moran.
Memorials in honor of Charles are suggested to the American Heart Association and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola, or mailed to 1883 U.S. Highway 54, Iola, KS 66749. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
