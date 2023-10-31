 | Tue, Oct 31, 2023
Phyllis McVey

July 20, 1930 - Oct. 26, 2023

Obituaries

October 31, 2023 - 4:58 PM

Phyllis McVey, age 93, died on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at Medicalodges of Iola.

She was born on July 20, 1930, to Charles A. and Bernice (Hillard) Ervin in El Dorado. 

She married Charles Harley McVey, Jr. in 1949. He preceded her in death.

She was preceded in death by brother Eldon Ervin; sisters Betty Davidson and Barbra Daughty; son Chris A. McVey; and a granddaughter.

Survivors include son Phillip E. McVey; and a daughter Linda Sue Bonham.

A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. Inurnment will follow at Moran Cemetery.

