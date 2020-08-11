Chuck Richey

Charles “Chuck” Frederick Richey, age 78, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at Windsor Place of Iola.
Chuck was born to Frederick William Richey and Ruth Irene (Andrew) Rogers on Oct. 23, 1941 in Yuba City, Calif. Chuck began his schooling in a one-room schoolhouse in Amiot. After first grade, he attended elementary school in Blue Mound. He finished out his middle school and high school career in Iola, Kansas where he graduated with the class of 1959. Chuck said, “I am a firm believer in education and you can never have enough of it.” In 1962, Chuck married Paula (Crawford) Richey. Their union was blessed with one son, Craig Richey. They made their home on the outskirts of town in 1969. After Paula’s passing in 1977, Chuck married Judy (Ahlvers) Richey in 1978. Their union was blessed with one daughter, Jennifer (Richey) Wilmoth. After Judy’s passing in 2003, Chuck married Jeanie (Parrish) Richey in 2005. Chuck resided at the family home for over 50 years.
Chuck started his working career with the Iola Register in 1954 by carrying papers. Upon graduating high school, he worked for the Skelly Filling Station and the Iola Register in the mailroom until he enlisted in the United States Army in 1963. He served three years in the Army and was stationed in Vietnam from 1965 to 1966 during the Vietnam War. He was a senior heavy equipment mechanic while in the Army. From 1966 to 1972, Chuck worked for the Iola Register as a pressman. From 1972 to 1979, he worked for Intercollegiate Press as an assistant foreman for the letter press. He then began setting headstones for five years before attending water school in Fort Scott. Upon completion of water school, he began working at Public Wholesale Rural Water District No. 5 in 1983. He continued his career as a Class-4 Water Plant Operator there until he retired.
Chuck was honored to reset tombstones for families. He was very proud of the woodworking projects that he would complete for family members and friends. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Iola where he served as an elder and trustee. Daily he would meet friends for afternoon coffee. He loved to travel, camp, and fly fish. Chuck was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Family meant everything to Chuck.
Chuck is preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Frank Rogers; brother, Bob Richey; two step-sisters, Lorraine Sneed and Catherine Rogers; and wives, Paula (Crawford) Richey (1977) and Judy (Ahlvers) Richey (2003).
Chuck is survived by wife, Jeanie (Parrish) Richey; son, Craig Richey (Crystal) of Iola; daughter, Jennifer Wilmoth (Brandon) of Mayfield; step-sons, Brad Marshall (Tammy) of Exeter, Mo., and Casey Malloy of Joplin, Mo.; grandchildren, Cody Weast (Cierra), Casy Weast (Heather), Cory Richey, Courtney Richey, all of Iola, Platt and Charley Wilmoth of Mayfield, and Haylee Marshall of Exeter, Mo.; great-grandchildren, Peyton, Rylee, Avery, Clayton, and Scarlett Weast; and numerous other family members and friends.
A funeral service in honor of Chuck will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, at Grace Lutheran Church in Iola. Family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Grace Lutheran Church the night prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of Chuck are suggested to Grace Lutheran Church of Iola, Kansas and may be left with the funeral home. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.