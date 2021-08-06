Claire Mays

On Monday, August 2, 2021, Claire Elizabeth (Huggins) Mays went Home to be with the Lord. She was born on Nov. 14, 1921, near Selma. Claire was the sixth of six children born to Bert and Hallie (Tucker) Huggins.
Claire was united in marriage to Clyde Mays on March 22, 1942, in Garnett. This union was blessed with two children, Clyde Jr. and Judith Elaine.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 7, at the First Christian Church in Garnett. Claire’s family will greet friends from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the service. Burial will follow in the Garnett Cemetery. A viewing for Claire will take place at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Chapel, in Iola, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday.
Memorials in honor of Claire are suggested to First Christian Church of Garnett and may be left with the funeral home or mailed to 1883 US Hwy 54, Iola, Kansas, 66749.