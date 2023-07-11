Craig Michael

Craig Lee Michael, 68, Iola, died Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at his residence.
Craig was born Sept. 7, 1954, in Iola, to Charles Dean Michael and Marian M. (Hurlock) Michael.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Scott Michael.
Craig is survived by sons, Ryan Michael, Iola, Aaron Michael, Snyder, Texas, and six grandchildren.
No services are planned.
Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
