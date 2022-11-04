Cynthia Davis

Cynthia Lou Davis, age 62, Yates Center, died Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at St. Luke’s Health System, Kansas City, Mo. Cindy was born Aug. 11, 1960, in Gary, Ind., to Keith Leonard Miller and Helen Fay (Horn) Miller.
Cindy is survived by friends P.J. Brewer and Doreen Evans, Yates Center, Kansas; and special four-legged friend and companion, Chloe, the cat.
No services are planned at this time. Burial will be next to her parents in Hillcrest Garden of Memory Cemetery, Hillsboro, Texas.
Memorials are suggested to Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF), which may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
