David Shryock

David E. Shryock, age 72, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz.
David was born June 9, 1952, in Kansas City, Mo., to Howard A. and Barbara A. Schreiber Shryock. He graduated from Shawnee Mission East High School and Fort Hays State University, majoring in Psychology and Business. He was married in 1980 to Patricia Kipp in Iola. David enjoyed “everything cars” and traveling. He and Pat visited many states and 15 countries in their 44 years of marriage.
David was a commercial assessor for Johnson County, Kan. In 1996 they moved to Sedona, Ariz., where David was a licensed realtor, did extensive volunteer work and belonged to many clubs and organizations. After relocating to Tucson in 2011 he was a commercial assessor for Pima County, Ariz., until his retirement in 2022.
He had many friends and thoroughly enjoyed his friendships from PCA-SAR in Tucson.
David is survived by his wife, Patricia. Additional survivors include his Schreiber and Shryock cousins; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Mary and Mike Oberg, Joan and Dale Junior LaRue, Nancy and Larry Prohaska, and Steven and Marilyn Kipp; beloved nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
David was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Tony and Geraldine Kipp; and brother-in-law, Gerald Kipp.
Interment will be at Mount Moriah, Kansas City, Mo. at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to Verde Valley Archaeology Center and Museum, 460 W. Finnie Flat Road, Camp Verde, AZ 86322.
