David Stotler

Sept. 26, 1944 — Dec. 11, 2025

David Wayne Stotler, age 81, of Iola, passed away Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, at his home. David was born Sept. 26, 1944, in Iola, to Boyd Stotler and Beulah (Matthews) Stotler.

David graduated in 1963 from Humboldt High School. 

He was preceded in death by his son, Timothy Stotler.

David is survived by his wife, Lee; children, John (Tammy) Harris, James (Wendy) Stotler, and Jeff (Amy) Harris; and brother, Danny (Uanna) Stotler.

A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 19, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Iola.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola.

