Dean Henry Kipp, 53, of Piqua, died Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Neosho Regional Medical Center, Chanute. Dean was born Dec. 9, 1967, in Iola, to Henry C. Kipp and Jane (Lierz) Kipp.
Dean was preceded in death by his mother, Jane; and brother, David Kipp.
Dean is survived by his father, Henry C. Kipp, of the home; sister-in-law, Debbie Kipp, Saint Louis, Mo.; nephew, Jason Kipp, Saint Louis, Mo.; niece, Nikki Kipp, Saint Louis, Mo.; and numerous other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola.
Inurnment will follow in St. Martin’s Catholic Cemetery, Piqua.
Memorials are suggested to Faith Assembly of God Church, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.