Henry Charles (Hank) Kipp, 91, Piqua, died Jan. 23, 2022, at his residence.
Hank was born April 28, 1930, in Piqua, to Henry John Kipp and Johanna (Wille) Kipp, the youngest of eight children.
After serving his country from 1953 to 1955, Kipp married Jane Liers on Sept. 1, 1960.
Hank was preceded in death by his wife and sons, David Kipp and Dean Kipp.
He is survived by a daughter-in-law and four grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place. Inurnment will be in St. Martin’s Catholic Cemetery, Piqua.
Memorials are suggested to Faith Assembly of God Church, Humboldt, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Iola. Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement