Delma Murray

Delma Lee Murray, 86, of rural Le Roy, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, at Residential Living Center in Garnett.
She was born March 17, 1938, at Moran, the daughter of Harry and Ruth (Myers) Morrison.
She grew up in LaHarpe, and graduated from LaHarpe High School. She worked for Miller Dress Factory in Iola and for Allen County Farm Service Agency.
On June 13, 1959, she and Jerry Eugene Murray were married at LaHarpe United Methodist Church. They had a son, Greg.
Delma was a homemaker and farm wife. She worked side by side with Jerry on the farm for many years. She also enjoyed working part time at the Le Roy Reporter Newspaper. She had resided at Residential Living Center in Garnett for the past two years.
Delma was a member of First Christian Church in Le Roy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her twin-brother, Darrell Morrison; and siblings Don and Wilbur Morrison and Betty Cox.
She leaves Jerry, her husband of more than 65 years; her son, Greg Murray and wife Kim of Le Roy; a grandson, Cody Murray and wife Jovana of Pueblo, Colo., and their children Hudson and Cayden; a sister, Nancy Bartholomew, Topeka; a sister-in-law, Phyllis Luker, Iola; numerous nieces and nephews; many other relatives and friends
The family will meet with friends from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday at First Christian Church in Le Roy.
Funeral services are at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the church. Burial will follow in Logue Cemetery east of Le Roy.
Memorial contributions may be made to the SCC Honor Flight or First Christian Church and may be sent in care of Jones Funeral Home, P.O. Box 277, Burlington, KS 66839.
