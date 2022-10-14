Diane Lynn Stines, 72, Edgerton, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at her home.
Diane was born in Iola on July 1, 1950, to Charles Edward and Betty Ann (Trowbridge) Kress. On April 27, 1974, in Piqua, she married Robert “Bob” Jack Stines.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents and brothers John “Punk” Kress and Kirk “Pete” Kress. She is survived by her husband, Bob, of the home; and children Bailey Stines, Emporia, and Tyler Stines, Downers Grove, Ill.
Services are at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Piqua at 9:30 a.m. Rosary is at 10 at o’clock followed by a graveside service and luncheon.
Memorial donations can be made to The St. Martin’s Steeple Fund and mailed to St. John’s Catholic Church, 310 S. Jefferson St., Iola, KS 66794. Please add “in memory of Diane Stines” to the memo section.
Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com
