Don Copley

Donald “Don” Dean Copley passed away Sept. 16, 2026, at his home in Humboldt.
Don was born on Oct. 14, 1938, at Alliance, Neb., along with his identical twin brother Dale Eugene Copley. Their parents were Alvis and Mabel Copley. Don was the class president, and Dale was the vice president during their senior year; they graduated from high school in 1956. Don and Dale enlisted in the Air Force shortly after their graduation. Don spent 20 years in the Air Force and retired on February 28, 1977. Don’s Air Force career landed him in a variety of locations around the globe including Benghazi, Libya and Thailand, where he had to wear civilian clothing to avoid detection as a member of the U.S. military.
Don met Dolores “Dodie” Wulf at the Lutheran Church in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The two were married Sept. 29, 1973. Don and Dodie moved to Humboldt, Kan. in 1982 where Don worked at the Murrill Insurance Agency for a year before he began his second career at the Monarch Cement Company of Humboldt. Don retired from Monarch after 20 years of work in 2003.
Don had several main passions in his life; family, Jesus and the Church, and a love of aviation.
Don earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 1989 and a master’s degree in 1996, both from Friends University in Wichita. Don was called to be a pastor and went through the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, Specific Ministry Pastors Program and was ordained and installed on May 6, 2018. Don loved being an assistant pastor and serving at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Humboldt. Don’s ministry included preaching, baptizing, attending Bible study, visiting with people in hospitals and home shut-ins. Don would share Christ’s words and love with them, plus offering the Lord’s Supper.
Donald became a pilot in 1963, renting airplanes for training and personal flights. Later, Don and Jim Heffernon of Iola, Kan. purchased a 1965 Cessna 172. They stored their airplane in one of the T-Hangars at the Allen County Airport in Iola, Kan.
In 2001 Don, Jim and Scott Baker flew in the Cessna 172 to the world’s largest airshow at Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Don enjoyed giving many people their first airplane ride at the Breakfast Fly-Ins at the Allen County Airport. Don also served on the Allen County Airport Board of Directors.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Alvis and Mabel Copley; brother, Harley Copley, who died at 18 months; brother, Dale Copley; son, Jeffrey Dean Copley; and daughter, Wendy Den Herder.
Don is survived by his wife, Dodie Copley; brother, Waldo Copley; son, Braxton Bragg Copley; son, Lawson Ashley Bragg Copley and his wife Erin; four grandchildren, grandson Bennett Wulf Copley, grandson Austin Henry Copley and wife Hannah, granddaughter Ellis Rose Copley, and grandson Daniel Lee Houston; two great-grandsons, Jeffrey Dean Houston and Braxton Houston.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola. A funeral service will be held on Friday, Sept. 25, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Humboldt. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Humboldt.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Peter’s Lutheran Church and left in the care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left at feuerbornfuneral.com.
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