 | Tue, Aug 06, 2024
Donnie Yancey

Jan. 18, 1942-Aug. 4, 2024

Obituaries

August 6, 2024 - 3:18 PM

Donnie Ray Yancey, age 82, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, at his home in Iola.

He was born Jan. 18, 1942, in Mt. Vernon, Missouri, to Henry and Fayma (Garner) Yancey. 

He married Nancy Folk, in 1962. 

Survivors include his wife; daughters, Tammy Spillman of Hudson, Florida, and Donna Hibbard of Yates Center.

Visitation is from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Friday at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola, with the service at 2 p.m. Burial will follow the service at the Gas City Cemetery.

