Doreen Womack

Doreen L. Womack was born on Feb. 9, 1957, in Iola, to Robert and Arley Womack and passed away on Jan. 14, 2025. She leaves behind her twin brother, Lloyd H. Womack, Emporia, Kan.; and sister, Marilyn J. (Womack) Weissgerber, Moody, Ala. She also leaves many dear friends, cousins, two aunts, a niece, and former co-workers.
Iola was her childhood home until she graduated with a finance degree from Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg. Doreen then moved to Wichita, and had lived there her entire adult life.
Doreen was a lifelong animal lover and all creatures received her love, time, and devotion. Doreen spent decades volunteering for the Wichita Humane Society and loved every minute there. Of course, all the dogs she adopted throughout the years were from the shelter and they were treated to a wonderful life. She loved them all and shared crazy stories about their various antics and exploits.
Her love of animals was the primary reason for adopting a vegan lifestyle over the past 30-plus years. She initiated her family into her new way of cooking and eating and we enjoyed many vegan meals together. She was not aggressive about her beliefs, but always displayed her vegan lifestyle through every means possible; never wavered from the reasons she refrained from foods most of us cannot imagine living without.
Doreen had a brilliant mind and was a voracious reader. She was constantly learning and had many interests in life. She was involved with not only the shelter and veganism but also animal rights, book club, film festival, her work, and travel.
She spent many years with INTRUST Bank and retired 17 months ago after leaving her position of Senior Business Intelligence & Profit Analyst at INTRUST Bank. Following her retirement, Doreen expanded her volunteering by delivering lunches for Meals on Wheels. We’re sure that her clients were delighted to see her sweet smile, along with their lunch. Her current dog, Roxie, always rode shotgun for the deliveries.
Several months ago, Doreen was diagnosed with late-stage, rare, and inoperable cancer. She bravely endured her illness with grace and humor. She made all of her final arrangements while she was healthy enough to make decisions on how she wanted things handled after her passing. Those arrangements included a “green burial” with no memorial or graveside service. She chose to be buried in Kansas’s first green burial site, within a prairie restoration project, near Salina.
Friends rallied during her illness and were helpful by visiting, running errands, caring for her physical comfort, and emotional support; however, her siblings wish to acknowledge our special blessing in the form of her long-term friend, Doug. Doreen trusted Doug for his discretion and integrity while she endured medical testing and executed plans for her final arrangements. Although he originally assumed the role of driver/helper, he rapidly became her primary caretaker throughout her illness. In addition to all the care he provided Doreen, he also won the respect and love of Roxie, who now has a dad providing love and a home for her as long as she lives.
Rest in Peace sweet sister and friend, we’ll miss you.
