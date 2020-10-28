Dorothy Scovill

Dorothy (Pemberton) Scovill, age 92, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center in Chanute.
Dorothy was born April 12, 1928, to Alfred and Edna (Wisdom) Pemberton in Kansas City. She grew up in Kansas City, where she attended various schools before going to work for Lydia’s Café where she met her husband, Herschel Scovill. They dated two months and got married Feb. 14, 1946. Their union was blessed with six children. Dorthy worked for Miller’s Dress Factory as a seamstress for almost 20 years.
In her spare time, Dorothy loved to bowl. She could be found tending to her garden in the summer. Dorothy loved to cook and took great joy in providing meals for large groups of people. She took every opportunity to cook for anyone that was willing to take a seat at her table.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Herschel H. Scovill; parents, Alfred and Edna (Wisdom) Pemberton; daughter, Rita Ferne Scovill; three brothers, Frank, Gene, and Robert Pemberton; four sisters, Elsie Tye, Fay Horvatin, Audie Wilson and Margie Parker.
Dorothy is survived by sons Charles Scovill and wife, Betty, Herschel R. Scovill and wife, Mary, John Scovill and wife, Cindy; two daughters, Gayle Campbell and husband, Bill, and Lila Baker; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family members and friends.
Funeral services in honor of Dorothy will take place at noon on Saturday at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola. Family will greet friends starting at 11 a.m. until the service begins. Burial will follow at Colony Cemetery.
Donations made in honor of Dorothy are suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and may be left with the funeral home. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.