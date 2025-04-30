Doug Ellison

Douglas “Doug” Wayne Ellison, age 67, passed away at his home in rural Allen County, Kansas on Saturday, April 26, 2025.
Doug was born Oct. 8, 1957, in Chanute, Kansas to Don and Lorene (Mowry) Ellison. He grew up and attended school in Humboldt, graduating with the class of 1975.
Shortly after graduating high school, Doug went to work at Broyles Inc., in Humboldt. He worked his way up in the company, and stayed with them for 40 years until his retirement. After retiring, Doug mowed many yards all over Humboldt, giving him a chance to see many friends and neighbors around town. He also helped his brother, David, on the family farm.
In his younger years, Doug greatly enjoyed camping and boating with his family. During these trips, he made it a goal to throw his children, nieces, and nephews off the tube into the water. For many years, he was involved with 4-H and helped at the Allen County Fair. Doug cherished the time he spent keeping up with his grandchildren and their many extracurricular activities.
Doug was preceded in death by both of his parents.
He is survived by his children, Nathan (Haley) Ellison of Humboldt, and Nicole (Scott) Lucke of Humboldt; siblings, David (Amy) Ellison of Humboldt, Lisa Klarner of Alba, Missouri, Lucinda Ellison-Lu of Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, and Loretta (Brad) Ozbun of Eagle Rock, Missouri; four grandchildren, Layne Ellison, Jo Ellison, Kenady Lucke, and Ryder Lucke; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial visitation will be Thursday, May 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Allen County Fair Board, and may be left in the care of the funeral home. Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
