Fadel Shaaban

Fadel M. Shaaban, age 75, passed away Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Olathe Medical Center in Olathe, from a heroic battle with COVID-19.
Fadel was born March 5, 1945, to Mustafa and Yemen Shaaban in Tripoli, Lebanon, as one of six children. Fadel married Judy C. Page on Aug. 30, 1969. Their union was blessed with two children.
Fadel is preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Ziad Shaaban.
Fadel is survived by wife of the home, Judy C. Shaaban; son, Hadi F. Shaaban and wife, Tracy Shaaban; daughter, Yemen Shaaban; grandchildren, Paige A. Shaaban, Jared Farmer, Bethany Carron, and Dirk Carron; and numerous other family members and friends.
From the time Fadel came to the U.S. as a student at the University of Kansas, he immediately appreciated the freedom of choice which this country offered. This drove his desire to take the necessary steps to become a U.S. citizen through the Naturalization process in 1985. From that point on, you would be hard-pressed to find a more patriotic citizen who believed in the greatness of democracy and freedom of this land.
As a “lifelong learner” he always continued to build his knowledge base, wanting to learn something new every day, and would encourage others to always learn and experience new ideas throughout their lifetime.
Some of Fadel’s favorite activities included caring for his plants. You could often find him planting trees around his yard, as these were important to him. He always cared for his beloved dogs by taking them on rides and giving them far too many snacks or treats. And of course, continuing his love of engineering by always tinkering around his shop and creating ingenious ways to make his wife new and improved gadgets for their home.
Fadel will be remembered for being loving as he was always his happiest with his house full of kids and grandkids, often trying to convince them to stay just one more night! He was also very generous. He was always giving of himself to family, friends, and multiple charities. He was passionate about this family/fur babies, his work and his Kansas Jayhawks.
He believed in God and quietly used prayer beads on a daily basis to maintain his spiritual connection.
If given the opportunity to say one more thing, the family of Fadel believes it would be this: Please don’t cry, you’ve all been very dear to me in my life. I love you and will see you again.
The Shaaban family asks that in lieu of flowers to please make a memorial donation to ACARF as a tribute to Fadel’s love for his pets. Memorials may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service of Iola or mailed to 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, Kansas 66749.
