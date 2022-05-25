Lester Eugene (Gene) Chambers, 93, of Iola, passed away May 24, 2022, at Allen County Regional Hospital, Iola. Gene was born May 9, 1929, in Carlyle, to Frank L. Chambers and Mildred C. (Higginbotham) Chambers.
Gene and Naomi “Ruthie” Carpenter were married July 18, 1954. Ruthie died June 18, 1982. Gene and Naomi Louise (Menzie) Hoppes-Chambers were married Oct. 13, 1983, in Chanute.
Gene was preceded in death by his first wife, Ruthie; and two daughters, Stephanie Chambers, Camilla Dobson; and sister, Betty Fitzgerald.
Gene is survived by his wife, Naomi; children, Pam (Gary) Johnson, Emporia, Claudette (Rick) Bishop, Bedias, Texas, Gary Chambers, Bedias, Texas; LuAnn (Robert) Reece, Manhattan; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 27, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to Carlyle Presbyterian Church, and may be left with the funeral home.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement