 | Fri, Aug 28, 2026
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IMS Mustangs to open Municipal Stadium

The Iola Middle School Mustangs got to run onto their newly turfed field for the first time Thursday afternoon.

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Sports

August 28, 2026 - 3:24 PM

Iola Middle School coach Scott Ellis talks to his team following Thursday's jamboree. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

The Iola High School Mustangs will not be the first football team run onto the newly turfed Municipal Stadium field next week.

Instead, that honor will go to the Iola Middle School Mustangs, who host Osawatomie and Girard next Thursday.

The younger Mustangs held their first and only dress rehearsal of the season with Thursday’s IMS Blue and Gold Scrimmage. Iola Middle School coach Scott Ellis said he liked what he saw, but there are plenty of improvements to make before the home opener.

“Tonight was a good start for us,” Ellis said. “It’s why we like to…

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