Desmarteau replaced as Allen’s AD 

Dr. Lyvier Leffler, president of Allen Community College, will serve as its interim athletic director during a search to replace Doug Desmarteau, whose tenure with the college has ended.

A national search for the position will begin in September, according to an ACC press release.

Leffler will not steer the ship alone, but will be assisted by select coaches and athletics personnel to keep the department on track.

“Our commitment to student-athletes, coaches and the continued success of our athletic programs remains unchanged,” Leffler said. “We have a…