 | Fri, Aug 28, 2026
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Desmarteau replaced as Allen’s AD 

Allen Community College announced Dr. Lyvier Leffler, Allen's president, will serve as interim athletic director while Allen conducts a nationwide search to replace former AD Doug Desmarteau.

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Sports

August 28, 2026 - 3:34 PM

Allen Community College announced today that Athletic Director Doug Desmarteau is no longer employed by the college, effective immediately. Register file photo

Dr. Lyvier Leffler, president of Allen Community College, will serve as its interim athletic director during a search to replace Doug Desmarteau, whose tenure with the college has ended.

A national search for the position will begin in September, according to an ACC press release.

Leffler will not steer the ship alone, but will be assisted by select coaches and athletics personnel to keep the department on track.

“Our commitment to student-athletes, coaches and the continued success of our athletic programs remains unchanged,” Leffler said. “We have a…

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