George Murphy

George C. Murphy, born Nov. 13, 1927, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at his daughter’s home in Bucyrus. He was the son of George Cornelius Murphy and Edith (Walden) Murphy. He had two siblings, Earl Foster Murphy and Doris Imogene (Murphy) Creason.
After graduation from high school, George enlisted in the Marines Corps and spent 18 months in World War II, then re-enlisted in August 1950 and went to Korea. He became a Marine Corps Sergeant in the 1st Marine Division, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines.
George was injured in Korea on Sept. 17, 1951. He received the Korean Service Medal with four Stars, United Nations Service Medal, and two Purple Hearts.
George married Nadyne Natalia (Leake) Murphy on June 1, 1957. They moved to Belton, Mo., and had three children: Carl Lynn Murphy, Evelyn Marie (Murphy) Smith, and Jeannette (Murphy) England.
George worked for Southwestern Bell for 40 years.
George will forever be remembered for his love of his children, grandchildren, animals, fishing and woodworking. His legacy will continue through the lives of his children, grandchildren, and all who knew him. Though he has left us in body, the memory of his love and the lessons he imparted will live on in our hearts forever.
George was preceded in death by his wife, Natalie Murphy; son, Carl L. Murphy; and daughter, Evelyn M. Smith.
He is survived by a daughter, Jeannette (Bob) England; daughter-in-law, Karen Murphy; nephews, nieces and many friends at the Family Cabin; four grandchildren, Dennis (Jaime) Murphy, Amanda Murphy (Brian) Hull, Melinda Johnson, and E. Lucille England; and six great-grandchildren, Addison, Ashlynn, Annaleigh, and Brock Hull, and Jack and Jordan Murphy.
A graveside service is Saturday, Oct. 5, at Belton Cemetery, 710 S. Scott, Belton, Mo., at 1:30 p.m.
The family suggests donations to the Salvation Army or Kansas Palliative and Hospice Care.
Arrangements are made by Cullen Funeral Home, Inc., Raymore, Mo.
