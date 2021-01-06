Gregory McGhee

Gregory Dean McGhee, age 64, of Fort Scott, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg.
Greg was the first of two sons born to Donald Dean and Patricia Irene (Crotts) McGhee. He was born on April 10, 1956, in Iola. Greg was a resident of KNI in Topeka for many years before moving to Tri-Valley Developmental Services in Fort Scott, where he had resided since 1993. Greg was happy-go-lucky, and his smile will be missed. He liked pickles and he had an affinity for buttons.
He was preceded in death by his father, Don, on Nov. 4, 2016, and his brother, Ricky Lee McGhee, on Nov. 13, 1984.
Greg is survived by his mother, of Garnett, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 7, at the Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Chapel in Garnett. Burial will follow in the Logue Cemetery, Le Roy. Memorial contributions may be made to Tri-Valley Developmental Services and left in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.