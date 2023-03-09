Harlan Cleaver, 79, Iola, died Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at his home.
Harlan was born Sept. 10, 1943, to Harlan and Georgia (Fitzpatrick) Cleaver in Iola.
He served for three years in the Army and was stationed in Korea.
He married Becky Catron on Feb. 14, 1966, in Iola.
His wife of 57 years survives, as do his children, Jeff (Susan) of Iola, Kathy (Travis) Weseloh of Iola and Dallas of Iola; seven grandchildren, one great-granddaughter born one day after Harlan’s passing and numerous other family members and friends.
The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 12, 2023 at The Venue, Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Highland Cemetery in Iola.
Memorial Contributions are suggested to ACARF and can be left in the care of the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
