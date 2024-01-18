Howard Ludlum

Howard E. Ludlum, age 83, of Lone Elm, passed away on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Ottawa.
Howard was born on Feb. 26, 1940, in Elsmore. He was the second of six children born to Arthur E. and Margaret (Laver) Ludlum. Howard was the valedictorian of his graduating class at Moran High School in 1958. He then graduated from Allen County Community College in 1960. In 1962, Howard graduated as a mechanical engineer from Kansas State University.
Howard served in the United States Air Force from Feb. 8, 1963 to Jan. 10, 1969. Howard was a Vietnam era veteran and was stationed in Puerto Rico where as a captain he oversaw maintenance on supply planes. Following his time in the Air Force, Howard returned to Kansas from Texas, living in Moran where he worked on small engines for Jack Robinson. He then worked at Klein Tool north of Moran, where he was plant engineer for 25 years. Howard worked for the Iola school district and took care of The Bowlus Center for nine years. He concluded his working years as a tax preparer for H & R Block in Girard, Pittsburg and Iola for 15 years.
On Oct. 15, 1976, Howard was united in marriage to Linda Webber in Miami, Oklahoma. They were blessed with one daughter, Laura. The family made their home in Lone Elm in 1978. Howard served as the mayor of Lone Elm from 1990 to 2023.
Howard was an active member of Colony Community Church since 1992, where he was a Sunday School teacher and a Steward for many years. In his free time Howard could often be found working on a crossword puzzle or watching a western on TV. He enjoyed getting together with family and friends. In his younger years he enjoyed collecting coins. He loved his chihuahua, Delilah, who he had for over 16 years, before she passed away in September of 2023.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Shirley Schultz; two brothers, Edward and Alfred Ludlum; and grandson, Benjamin Duty in 2001.
Howard is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda Ludlum of the home; daughter, Laura Duty of Ottawa; two grandchildren, Bethany Duty and Blake Duty of Independence, Missouri; sister, Delores Goyett of Emporia; brother, Gary Ludlum of Moran; and brother-in-law, Marvin Schultz of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23, at Colony Community Church. Burial will follow in Lone Elm Cemetery. Howard’s family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday evening in The Venue at Feuerborn Funeral Service, 1883 US Hwy 54, Iola. Memorial contributions may be made to Colony Community Church or Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation and left in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
