Jaime Lynn Ellis, age 45, passed away Monday, March 14, 2022.
Jaime was born Feb. 25, 1977, in Cumberland County, N.C., to Susan Lynn Sherrill and James A. Glaze Jr. She graduated from Iola High School with the class of 1995. After high school, she furthered her education at Allen Community College before receiving her massage therapist license from The American Academy of Massage Therapy in Topeka in 2006. On Sept. 6, 2013, Jaime married Timothy Ellis in Miami, Okla.
Jaime was known for her huge heart. She would go out of her way to help others in any way that she could. She had an unbreakable bond with her grandchildren. Jaime loved hard, and worked harder. She dedicated many hours to her faithful clients and was highly skilled and recommended by many medical professionals. When not working, you could find Jaime looking for her next adventure with family and friends.
Jaime is preceded in death by her mother, Susan Springman; and grandmother, Maxine Sherrill.
Jaime is survived by her husband of the home, Tim Ellis; children, Brecken Collins (Bryce), Jaron Sexton, Codi Middleton (Michael), and Ty Sigg (Chase); grandchildren, Kylynn Collins, Ryder Collins, Evalin Sigg, Stella Sigg, Taylen Sigg, Mia Middleton, Miley Middleton and Mavrik Middleton; brothers, James, Charlie and David Glaze; and numerous other family members and friends.
Services to honor the life of Jaime will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery in Iola. Family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in The Venue at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to the Jaime Ellis Memorial Fund which will be dedicated to her grandchildren’s college funds. Memorials can be left with the funeral home at 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, KS 66749. Condolences for may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Jaime Ellis’s funeral service can be watched online at https://vimeo.com/690572130
