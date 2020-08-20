James Mechling

James Leroy Mechling, 81, of McCune, died at 2:49 p.m., Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at his residence.
James was born Oct. 1, 1938 in McCune, the son of Ely and Edith (Morrow) Mechling. He grew up and attended schools in McCune and graduated from McCune High School in 1956. He received a football scholarship and his business administration degree from Kansas State University in Manhattan, in 1960.
James married Nancy K. Ashworth on Aug. 22, 1965 in Millington, Tenn., and to this union one son was born, James Webb Mechling.
Surviving is his wife, Nancy, of the home.
James worked for Phillips 66, Equitable Life Assurance Society, and DeLange Seed. He was the owner of a retail store in Iola for 10 years.
He was a member of United Chapel Church at rural McCune and Experimental Aircraft Association. He enjoyed flying and watching Kansas State football.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Girard with Steve Bubna officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in McCune Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m., until service time.
Memorials are suggested to United Chapel and these may be left at the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home, 518 W. St. John, Box 258, Girard.
