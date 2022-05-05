Jeanette Winterbottom, 85, of East Moline, Ill., formerly of Rapids City and Colona, passed away, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Genesis Medical Center, Illini Campus.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Moline. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Monday with a rosary to be recited at 3:30 p.m. at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Entombment will be at the Greenview Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church.
Catherine “Jeanette” was born on April 30, 1937, in Iola, the daughter of John and Clara (Yohon) Heffern. She attended a one room elementary school house in Piqua, and graduated from Iola High School in 1954. She married Bill E. Lack in 1954. They lived in Moline and Colona and had eight children together. He preceded her in death on Oct. 20, 1979. She later married a wonderful man, Robert Winterbottom, on April 29, 1989, in Rapids City, Ill. He preceded her in death on Jan. 8, 2010.
Raising her eight children, Jeanette spent many hours mending their sports and play injuries, and caring for them during childhood illnesses. She thought the perfect career for her was to become a nurse. At the age of 30, she enrolled in the nursing program at Black Hawk College earning her LPN degree. She was employed as a nurse at the former Oak Glen Nursing Home for 25 years until her retirement. She cared deeply about all the residents and was very dedicated to providing the best care for them.
Jeanette and Robert enjoyed their home along the river in Rapids City spending their days fishing, gardening and enjoying the river views. She enjoyed many trips with Robert to the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Alaska, Hawaii and Europe. She and Robert also spent many winters in Bradenton, Fla.
Those left to honor her memory are her children, Jennifer (David) Anderson, Colona, Bill Lack, Moline, Rick (Denise) Lack, Colona, Jerry (Cathy) Lack, East Moline, Dave (Lillimore) Lack, Pennsylvania, Jack Lack, Colona, Robert (Kate) Lack, South Dakota; sisters, Carol (Clyde) Windham, Texas, Rosemary (Allen) Johnson, Kansas; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Blanche Schainost, Nebraska; brother-in-law, Emmitt Lack, Rapids City; several nephews and nieces including her special nephew, Donald (Rita) Stanforth, Davenport.
She was preceded in death by her two husbands; daughter, Lisa; sisters, Lorraine and Delores; and brothers, John, Bill and Richard.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.
Advertisement