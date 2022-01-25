Jesse A. Green Sr., 66, passed away Dec. 29, 2021, at Neosho Regional Medical Center in Chanute.
Jesse was born Dec. 10, 1955, in Wichita, to Virgil A. Green and Faye Benjamin Green.
Jesse grew up in Tracy, Mo., most of his younger life, then made his home in Neosho Falls for over 30 years. He impacted many lives of friends and family in which he enjoyed fishing, camping, get-togethers and cookouts.
Jesse is preceded in death by his parents, first wife Connie Puckett Green, daughter Misty Dawn, sisters Leona Edwards, Loretta Lear, Lanita Lee, Linda Coulter and Lelia Robker; and brothers, Frank, Butch and Gerald Green. He is survived by wife Kathy Roles Green of the home. son Jesse Jr., daughter Sylvia Hunt and husband David, stepsons Donald Puckett and wife Shawnna, Larry Holle and wife Julie, and Andrew Holle and wife Alizyn; and 11 stepgrandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Friends for Life in Yates Center.
Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Cedarvale Cemetery in Neosho Falls.
