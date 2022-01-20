Jesse Green Sr.

Jesse A. Green Sr., 66, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at Neosho Regional Medical Center in Chanute.
Jesse was born Dec. 10, 1955 in Wichita, to Virgil A. Green and Faye Benjamin.
He was joined in marriage to Connie Puckett. She preceded him in death, and later in life he married Kathy Roles. She survives.
Jesse worked for IMP Boats and Hi-Lo Industries and was a truck driver for many years.
Jesse made his home in Neosho Falls, where he loved to fish and spend time with family and friends.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Cedarvale Cemetery in Neosho Falls. Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends for Life Inc. in Yates Center and sent to Van Arsdale Funeral P.O. Box 8, Le Roy, KS 66857.
