James Robert “Jim” Mills, 77, of Arkansas City, Kan., passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, at his residence.
Jim was born Oct. 24, 1947, to Willard and Mildred (Temple) Mills in Hays, Kan. He graduated from Elsmore High School in Elsmore, Kan., in 1965. Shortly after his marriage, Jim joined the United States Air Force as a vehicle maintenance specialist after completing basic training at Lackland AFB, Texas.
On July 9, 1966, Jim married the love of his life, Susan Ensley, on the family farm in Elsmore. The couple had six children while they traveled the world stationed in Japan, North Dakota, Philippines, Illinois, Alaska and Italy. Upon retiring from the military, Jim earned his master’s degree from Pittsburg State University and taught automotive class at Arkansas City High School. He then went and worked as an aircraft engine mechanic at GE Aviation while he enjoyed farming. Jim was a longtime faithful member of the Bible Christian Church in Arkansas City, and was a member of Gideons International. Most of all, Jim cherished his family and spending time with them, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jim is survived by his wife, Susan Mills, of the home; children, Laura Meyers and husband Brad of Pleasant Hill, Iowa, Amy Cowan and husband Chris of DeWitt, Ill., Brenna Evans and husband Brian of Gardner, Kan., Rayna Phillips and husband Andy of Arkansas City, Kan., Jason Mills and wife Nichola of Arkansas City, Kan., and Erin Ellis and husband Steve of Caney, Kan.; his mother, Mildred Mills of Moran; siblings, Linda Shirk of Abilene, Peggy Bacon and husband Wes of Chillicothe, Mo., and David Mills and wife Brenda of Moran; 39 grandchildren and their spouses; and 24 great-grandchildren.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, Willard Mills.
Funeral services are scheduled for 3 p.m., today, at the Bible Christian Church. Cremation will follow the ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Prairie View Christian Camp or Gideons International. Contributions may be made through the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Rindt-Erdman Funeral Home & Crematory.
