James D. Bradford “Jim” Nelson, 88, died Friday, April 9, 2021, at Northcare Hospice House, North Kansas City Hospital, Kansas City, Mo. He was a resident of Lane.
Jim was born April 25, 1932, in Goodland, to James “Russell” and Myrtle Rose Allee (Hallum) Nelson. He graduated in 1950 from Yates Center High School. Jim married Hettie “LaVonne” McClaflin on Dec. 23, 1952, in Pond Creek, Okla. They divorced in Kansas City, Mo., in 1995.
Jim is survived by his daughter Karen “Marette” Hopkins and husband Craig Allen of Kansas City, Mo; granddaughter Nicole Linn “Nici” (Crockett) and husband Michael Dean “Mike” Freeze of Kansas City, Mo; and her daughters Alexis Michelle “Lexi” Vestal and Emma Sophia Crockett; grandson Shaun Ryan Crockett and wife Janelle Sue (Gaston Rader) of Chillicothe, Mo; and his daughters Bailey Renee Crockett of Kansas City, Mo. and Addison Claire “Addie” Crockett of Hale, Mo; sons Russell “Kent” Nelson and wife Shannon Marie (Vrtiska) of Excelsior Springs, Mo; Richard “Kirk” Nelson and partner Bruce Edward Winter of Kansas City, Mo; sisters Nina “Jean” (Wilson Boyd “Bill”) Smith, Derby; Evalyn “Joy” (Benjamin Lewis “Ben”) Pagenkopf, Sun City, Ariz.; and Judith Raeanna “Judy” (Jack Richard) Wolfe, Nocona, Texas; sister-in-law Janice Faye “Jan” (Fuller) Nelson of Belton, Mo., and former wife H. LaVonne of Kansas City, Mo.
Jim is survived by several nieces and nephews; step-grandson Christian Thomas Vrtiska; and step-great-grandchildren Anna-Marie Grace “Annie” Freeze of Kansas City, Mo.; Hunter Michael, Sheldon Lee and Carter Weston Rader of Chillicothe, Mo.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter Kelly Marie Nelson; brother Harvey Jerrall “Jerry” Nelson; and niece Brenda Elaine (Smith) Stewart Dunham.
Jim served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict, stationed at Pearl Harbor, Oahu, Hawaii. His rank upon discharge was AT2 – Aviation Electronics Technician Petty Officer 2nd Class. He received the National Defense, Good Conduct and China Service Medals. He retired from the U.S. Government, National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Agency (NOAA). He enjoyed golf and hunting.
Jim was cremated and buried in Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth.