James Byron Strahle of San Diego, Calif., formerly of Iola and Kansas City, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 31, 2023, at the age of 74.
While living in Iola, he was inspired by his young family and their antics to start “Strahle’s Bailiwick,” which he regularly wrote and illustrated for four area newspapers (Iola, Humboldt, Yates Center and Emporia). Over the next 15 years, he would publish more than 1,600 cartoons and five books featuring wife Joan and children Jenny and Jimmy.
His sixth and final book, “Best of Straylee’s Bailiwick” was printed in 2009. Jim’s family-friendly content appeared in several national publications, including three issues of Woman’s World in 2022. During the 20-plus years his family spent in the Iola area, they owned Ad Services, Iola Video, Chanute Video and Something Unique.
The latter was a novelty photo studio showcasing Jim’s “Preserve Your Memories” invention. Polaroid offered to buy his idea and technology, but Jim retained ownership and grew this business with franchises.
He was also sports editor, advertising manager and cartoonist at Humboldt Union. In 1992, Jim started a community supported TV network, the first in Kansas, where he featured local events and produced a weekly show called, ”See, Hear, Iola!” In 2001, Jim joined the Kansas City Missouri Police Department and thrived in various roles with media relations until his retirement in 2013.
Please share your favorite Straylee’s Bailiwick cartoons in remembrance and honor of Jim Strahle with #JimStrahleCartoon or your Jim stories with his family.
“I want to be remembered as a cartoonist — not because of my success in making a living, but for those times I might have made people smile.”
A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, June 13, at the Kansas City Regional Police Academy, with visitation at 2 p.m. followed by the service, as well as on Thursday, June 15, at Lake Springfield Boathouse. Visitation at 1:45 p.m. followed by service. To view the full obituary and leave a message for the family, visit Poway-Bernardo Mortuary in San Diego at https://www.powaybernardomortuary.net/obituary/james-strahle.
Advertisement
Advertisement