A macroburst storm in 1986 will be the topic of the Allen County Historical Society’s spring meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the John Silas Bass Community Building, 505 N. Buckeye St.

The storm hit on Aug. 1, 1986, and came to be known as the “inland hurricane” by locals.

The speaker will be Bob Hawk, who was a meteorologist/Weather Officer with the USAF for 25 years. Hawk will reflect on the 1986 event, including the destruction it wrought and the cause of macrobursts.