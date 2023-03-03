Joan Baugher, 89, died Feb. 17, 2023, in Springfield, Mo.
Joan was born on Nov. 30, 1933, in Fort Scott, the second of five children born to John F. Schafer and Annabel M. (Myers) Schafer.
On Aug. 31, 1952, Joan married E. Duane Baugher in Iola.
Her husband of 70 years survives, as do two children, Wade and wife Janet Baugher of Antioch, Ill., and Karla and husband Mark Meyer of College Station, Texas; four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and numerous other relatives.
Joan’s family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m Friday, March 3 in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Memorial contributions to a charity of your choice may be left in care of the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
