Joey Hermreck

On Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, Joseph (Joey) Lee Hermreck, 17 years old, of Moran, chose to leave this earth and join his beloved family members who passed before him. Joey was born Aug. 26, 2003, in Olathe to Tamara (Tammy Lindsay) Sander and Randy Hermreck.
Joey was a senior at Anderson County High School in Garnett and was planning to pursue a career with the U. S. Marine Corps after graduation. Joey was an avid gamer and a huge Star Wars fan. He enjoyed fishing and his beloved dog, Daisy, but mostly loved his family and spending time with his girlfriend Hayley. He treasured the times spent running around with Aaron, Dustin, Jimmy and countless other friends.
Joey was preceded in death by his sister, Hailey May Ross; maternal grandfather, Jerry Lindsay (who referred to him as “Joey the punk”); maternal great-grandparents, Emmett and Dixie Lindsay and Lyle and Clara Holloman; paternal grandparents, Jack and Velma Hermreck; paternal great-grandparents, Vernon and Ruby Croan and Dick and Hazel Hermreck; and cousins, Brian Hermreck, DaVonte Matney.
Joey is survived by his mother and stepfather, Tammy and Nick Sander of the home; father, Randy Hermreck, of Garnett; sister, Kristin Smith and husband Sam of Columbus; brothers, Toby Sander, of Michigan, and Brock Sander, of the home; maternal grandmother, Cindy Lindsay, of Garnett, grandparents, William and Jeanne Harles, of LaHarpe; Paul and Kat Sander of Bronson; great-grandmother Eva Wagner, of LaHarpe; cousin, Cassie Matney; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Joey will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Joey may not have realized how many lives he touched in his few short years with us, but rest assured he left his mark on every heart he encountered.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 2, at Church of the Nazarene, Garnett, with burial to follow in the Kincaid Cemetery, Kincaid. The family will greet friends at the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with a memorial balloon release organized by the Anderson County student body at the stadium at the high school.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Feuerborn Family Funeral Service to help the family defray expenses.
